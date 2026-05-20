Arsenal F.C. Crowned Premier League Champions After Ending Historic 22-Year Drought

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Arsenal F.C. finally ended their painful 22-year wait for a Premier League title after rivals Manchester City F.C. dropped points in a dramatic 1-1 draw against Bournemouth on Tuesday night. The result confirmed Mikel Arteta’s side as champions of England for the first time since the famous “Invincibles” campaign of 2003-04.

Arteta’s men had done their part a day earlier with a tense 1-0 victory over Burnley at the Emirates Stadium. Kai Havertz scored the decisive goal as Arsenal moved five points clear at the top of the table and piled pressure on Pep Guardiola’s City ahead of their clash at the Vitality Stadium.

When City failed to secure victory against Bournemouth, celebrations erupted across North London as Arsenal supporters celebrated a long-awaited return to the summit of English football. Manager Mikel Arteta was widely praised for transforming Arsenal into champions after years of rebuilding.

With the club also preparing for a UEFA Champions League final later this month, the Gunners now have the opportunity to crown a remarkable season with European glory as well.