Arpit & Ranjit Display Remarkable Fighting Spirit In Gritty Performances | Pic - Yash Fadte

Mumbai, November 18: Arpit Chotalia held his nerve when it mattered most to register a comeback 3-2 win over Sadashiv Shingawa and enter the last 16 of the men's singles in the HCL 82nd National Squash Championships 2026 organised by the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) and played at the glass-back courts at Otters Club, Bandra on Wednesday.

Arpit Chotalia edged home 8-11, 9-11, 11-3, 11-4, 12-10.

In a match of fluctuating fortunes, Ranjit Singh overcome Adarsh Banodha 11-6, 4-11, 14-12, 2-11, 11-6 to also make the last 16 in the men's section.

Goa’s Yash Fadte continued with his impressive form notching a straight games win over Gurveer Singh. Fadte put it across Gurveer via a 13-11, 11-8, 11-9 win in his round of 32 clash.

In the women's section, Aryaa Dwivedi packed too many guns for K Tamanna romping to a 11-2,11-2,11-4 verdict in the round of 32 tie.

Results - women's (round 32): Aryaa Dwivedi bt K. Tamanna 11-2, 11-2, 11-4;

Diva Shah bt Sukirti Arora 11-1, 11-6, 11-1;

Aashi Shah bt Bijali Darvada 11-2, 11-4, 11-5;

Subhadra K. Sony bt Zaysha Hadwani 11-4, 11-4, 11-0;

Akanksha Salunkhe bt Tanishka Jain 11-6, 11-5, 11-2;

Akanksha Gupta bt Nivedita Basu 11-3, 11-2, 11-1;

Men's (round 32): Yash Fadte bt Gurveer Singh 13-11, 11-8, 11-9;

Abhay S. Vasudev bt Dhruv Gangashetty 11-3, 11-2, 11-7;

Shreyansh Jha bt Kanhav Nanavati 11-6, 7-11, 11-9, 11-6;

Ranjit Singh bt Adarsh Banodha 11-6, 4-11, 14-12, 2-11, 11-6.

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