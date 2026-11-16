Arnav Agarwal Makes Winning Start At HCL 82nd National Squash Championships With 2 Convincing Victories | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 16: The opening day proved to be a highly successful one for Arnav Agarwal, who enjoyed an auspices day, winning both his first two round matches in the HCL 82nd National Squash Championships 2026, conducted at Otters Club, Bandra. He got past Aryan Hegde 11-3,

11-7, 11-3 in men’s second round action, building on a first-round performance, steaming past Kishan Kumarpatoona 11-2, 11-2, 11-2.

The competition, organised by Squash Rackets Association of India (SRAI), in association with Otters Club, the venue sponsors, brings together established and emerging squash players from across India.

HCL 82nd National Squash Championships Begin In Mumbai With 394 Entries; Abhay Singh, Joshana Chinappa Lead Star-Studded Field#HCLNationalSquashChampionships #NationalSquashChampionships #Squash #IndianSquash #AbhaySingh #JoshanaChinappa #VeerChotrani #AkankshaSalunkhe #MumbaiSports #OttersClubhttps://t.co/xyAXEQdtso To get epaper daily on your whatsapp click here: https://t.co/0jgewcGGes — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 16, 2026

HCL is the main sponsor, besides support from co-sponsors M/s Western Equipment, M/s Ugar Sugar Works ltd, M/s Elements and M/s Y S Capital.

Results - Men's (round -1): Ritik Kumarmishra bt Nandkumar Wankari 11-0, 11-2, 11-3; Aryan Hegde bt Kairav Shah 9-11, 11-7, 10-12, 13-11, 11-7; Ritik Kumarmishra bt Nandkumar Wankari 11-0, 11-2, 11-3; Arnav Agarwal bt Kishan Kumarpatoona 11-2, 11-2, 11-2; Aakash B S bt Varun Gupta 11-7, 9-11, 15-13, 11-8; Kanishq Mishra bt Samarth Kabra 11-3, 11-1, 11-1; Ashish Keskar bt Sunil Nagrani 11-4, 11-4, 11-1; Arjun Morey bt Sarthak Singh 11-3, 11-5, 11-2; Ajay Pandey bt Shiva Kuril 11-1,11-1, 11-4; Prakhar Lohia bt Chetan Ajabe 11-1, 11-2, 11-1; Tushar Shahani bt Neeraj Kumar Singh 11-2, 11-2, 11-4; Ashu. bt Arav Aneja 11-4, 11-2, 14-12; Yatindra Naik bt Lokehdra Singh 12-10, 11-2, 11-5.

Round 2: Bhaskar Chahu bt Prathamesh Patil 11-4, 11-2, 11-1; Prakash Aujhi bt Ravik Kanjilal 12-10, 11-3, 11-4; Mithun Mahadu Darvada bt Raja Kumar 11-6, 11-3, 11-8; Arnav Agarwal bt Aryan Hegde 11-3, 11-7, 11-3; Arpit Chotalia bt Aakash B S 10-12, 11-8, 11-6, 11-5.

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