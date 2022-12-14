e-Paper Get App
Arjun Tendulkar scores century on Ranji Trophy debut for Goa, emulates father Sachin Tendulkar

Arjun Tendulkar scores century on Ranji Trophy debut for Goa, emulates father Sachin Tendulkar

The all-rounder scored his ton against Rajasthan

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar, emulated his father by scoring a century on first-class debut.

Almost exactly 34 years back, on December 11, 1988, Tendulkar, aged 15 years and 232 days, became the youngest Indian to score a century on debut in first-class cricket when he scored 100 not out for Bombay against Gujarat at the Wankhede stadium. 

Earlier, Arjun left Mumbai to ply his trade for south-western neighbours Goa in the next domestic season.

The 22-year-old left-arm pacer, who has also been a part of IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, have played two games for Mumbai, during the 2020-21 edition of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Haryana and Puducherry respectively.

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun seeks NoC from Mumbai, likely to play for Goa next season
article-image

