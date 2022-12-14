Arjun Tendulkar scores century on Ranji Trophy debut for Goa, emulates father Sachin Tendulkar

Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar, emulated his father by scoring a century on first-class debut.

The all-rounder scored his ton against Rajasthan.

Almost exactly 34 years back, on December 11, 1988, Tendulkar, aged 15 years and 232 days, became the youngest Indian to score a century on debut in first-class cricket when he scored 100 not out for Bombay against Gujarat at the Wankhede stadium.

Earlier, Arjun left Mumbai to ply his trade for south-western neighbours Goa in the next domestic season.

The 22-year-old left-arm pacer, who has also been a part of IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, have played two games for Mumbai, during the 2020-21 edition of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Haryana and Puducherry respectively.