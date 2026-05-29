Arjun Tendulkar Hides From Paparazzi At Mumbai Airport On His Arrival From Lucknow Super Giants Camp; 'He's Shy & Introvert' | X @Warlock_Aditya

Arjun Tendulkar was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport after returning from his IPL 2026 stint with Lucknow Super Giants. The young cricketer’s candid airport moment has now gone viral across social media after being captured by paparazzi stationed outside the terminal.

In the now-circulating video, Arjun can be seen quietly making his way out of the airport alongside a man believed to be part of his team or management. However, the moment he noticed cameras recording him, the cricketer appeared visibly uncomfortable and immediately tried to avoid being filmed.

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The video shows Arjun stepping behind the man walking ahead of him, seemingly attempting to stay away from the camera’s frame. He was also seen informing the person accompanying him about the paparazzi recording nearby. Soon after, the man requested the photographers to stop filming, but the cameras reportedly continued rolling as Arjun quickly exited the area.

For his airport appearance, Arjun Tendulkar kept his style minimal and sporty. He opted for a simple half-sleeved T-shirt paired with comfortable joggers, maintaining a relaxed travel look.

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As the clip spread online, many netizens came out in support of the cricketer, saying that Arjun has always appeared reserved and uncomfortable with excessive public attention. Several social media users described him as “shy,” “introverted,” and someone who prefers staying away from the spotlight despite belonging to one of India’s most famous cricket families.