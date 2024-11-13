 Arjun Deshwal Powers Jaipur Pink Panthers With 19-Point Performance Against Bengaluru Bulls
Arjun Deshwal Powers Jaipur Pink Panthers With 19-Point Performance Against Bengaluru Bulls

Jaipur Pink Panthers ranked 7th in the points table after a clinical win over Bengaluru Bulls

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
Pic Credit: Twitter

Arjun Deshwal capped off an exceptional solo performance to lead Jaipur Pink Panthers to a 39-32 win over Bengaluru Bulls in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) here on Tuesday.

Arjun scored 19 points for the two-time PKL champions, with the second-highest scorer for the Jaipur Pink Panthers being Lucky Sharma, who completed a 'High 5' and eventually finished with six points to his name.

In the absence of Pardeep Narwal, Bengaluru Bulls raider Ajinkya Pawar caught the Jaipur Pink Panthers off-guard at the start of the match as he scored early points to give his team an important lead.

Jatin then joined the party as the Bengaluru Bulls inflicted the first 'All Out' of the

match on the Jaipur Pink Panthers just eight minutes into the game. Jaipur Pink Panthers skipper Arjun Deshwal carried his team with seven early raid points, which was enough to keep the side afloat.

Slowly but surely, Jaipur Pink Panthers fought their way back into the game as the first half came to a close. With two minutes left at the end of the first half and the two teams separated by one point, Arulnanthababu pulled off a 'Super Tackle' for the Bengaluru Bulls.

It was a close game through the first half, and Arjun Deshwal completed his fourth 'Super 10' of the season as he got Arulnanthababu and then Jatin, to take the score to 19-17.

An 'All Out' inflicted by Jaipur Pink Panthers on Bengaluru Bulls set the tone for the second half. Ajinkya, who completed 500 Raid Points in the PKL, kept up with his form, but the Bengaluru Bulls lost control of the match.

On the other side of the mat, the raid machine for Jaipur Pink Panthers – Arjun Deshwal – singlehandedly led the charge for his team.

As the match came to a close, Jaipur Pink Panthers shifted gears to inflict a second 'All Out' on Bengaluru Bulls, extending their lead to nine points.

With two minutes remaining, Jai Bhagwan completed a 'Super Raid', but by then the damage was done as Jaipur Pink Panthers secured a seven-point victory.

