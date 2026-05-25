Arjun Aluguvelli, Yashwi Patel Shine at Yonex Sunrise State U-19 Badminton Championship

Yashwi Patel of Pune kept up her seed bashing form, knocking out seventh seed Nishika Gokhe of Nagpur to wear the Girls U-19 crown in the Yonex Sunrise State U-19 Badminton Selection Tournament, organized by GMBA, promoted by Badminton Gurukul and hosted by Willingdon SC.

Making comeback wins a habit, Yashwi rallied from a shaky start to collect herself, put up a strong showing and win the tie 11-21, 21-15, 2-12. In the Boys U-19 title clash, top seed Arjun Aluguvelli of Mumbai Suburbs lived up to his billing, getting the better of Nagpur’s 2 nd seed 21-16, 21-18 with a composed, attacking display.

In the Boys Doubles final, the Thane pair of Arjun Birajdar and Aryan Birajdar dominated throughout to overcome Aayush Adey of Pune and Tanay Mehendale of Raigad 21-12, 21-14, while the Girls Doubles title was won by Sharayu Ranjane and Soyara Shelar of Pune, who survived a thrilling first game before defeating Pranjal Shinde of Raigad and Yashwi Patel of Pune 26-24, 21-8.

In the Mixed Doubles U19 final, Sanidhya Ekade of Thane and Yutika Chavan of Pune produced an impressive performance to beat the second-seeded Pune duo of Sayaji Shelar and Soyara Shelar 21-14, 21-11 and emerge champions.

BS U19

Arjun Aluguvelli Mumbai Suburb (1) bt Rutva Sajwan, Nagpur, 21-16, 21-18.

GS U19

Yashwi Patel Pune bt Nishika Gokhe Nagpur (7) 11-21, 21-15, 21-12.

BD U19

Arjun Birajdar/Aryan Birajdar Thane bt Aayush Adey Pune/Tanay Mehendale, Raigad, 21-12, 21-14.

GD U19

Sharayu Ranjane/Soyara Shelar Pune bt Pranjal Shinde Raigad/Yashwi Patel Pune, 26-24, 21-8.

XD U19

Sanidhya Ekade Thane/Yutika Chavan Pune bt Sayaji Shelar/Soyara Shelar Pune(2) - 21-14, 21-11.

BS U19

Arjun Aluguvelli Mumbai Suburb (1) bt Rutva Sajwan, Nagpur, 21-16, 21-18.

GS U19

Yashwi Patel Pune bt Nishika Gokhe Nagpur (7) 11-21, 21-15, 21-12.

BD U19

Arjun Birajdar/Aryan Birajdar Thane bt Aayush Adey Pune/Tanay Mehendale, Raigad, 21-12, 21-14.

GD U19

Sharayu Ranjane/Soyara Shelar Pune bt Pranjal Shinde Raigad/Yashwi Patel Pune, 26-24, 21-8.

XD U19

Sanidhya Ekade Thane/Yutika Chavan Pune bt Sayaji Shelar/Soyara Shelar Pune(2) - 21-14, 21-11.