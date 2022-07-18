Argentine star Paulo Dybala to join Jose Mourinho at Roma

Former Juventus star Paulo Dybala is reportedly joining Jose Mourinho-coached Roma.
According to a report in Sky Sports, the Argentine striker will sign a three-year contract, valid until 2025.
Dybala will join the Italian club as a free agent as his contract with Juventus ended in the summer.
Mourinho is supposed to be the key factor in Dybala’s move after the Portuguese boss called the striker to explain the project.
