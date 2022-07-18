e-Paper Get App

Argentine star Paulo Dybala to join Jose Mourinho at Roma

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 18, 2022, 02:23 PM IST
Argentine Paulo Dybala | Pic: Twitter

Former Juventus star Paulo Dybala is reportedly joining Jose Mourinho-coached Roma.

According to a report in Sky Sports, the Argentine striker will sign a three-year contract, valid until 2025.

Dybala will join the Italian club as a free agent as his contract with Juventus ended in the summer.

Mourinho is supposed to be the key factor in Dybala’s move after the Portuguese boss called the striker to explain the project.

