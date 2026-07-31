Are Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Finally Getting Married? Viral Photos Fuel Rumours Sparking Buzz Among Fans

Georgina Rodriguez/Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo and longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez have once again sparked marriage speculation after their latest vacation photos from Mallorca went viral on social media. The power couple, who have been together since 2016, were spotted wearing matching diamond rings, leading fans to believe that wedding bells could finally be around the corner. However, despite the growing buzz, there has been no official confirmation from either Ronaldo or Georgina regarding a wedding date.

Rumours initially suggested that the couple could tie the knot on August 1, with several Portuguese media outlets linking the lavish getaway to possible wedding preparations. Those reports were later disputed, but the latest images have only intensified speculation among fans. The couple appeared relaxed during their family holiday, enjoying quality time with their children rather than hinting at any formal ceremony.

Ronaldo and Georgina have remained one of football's most-followed celebrity couples ever since they met at a Gucci store in Madrid in 2016. Over the years, they have frequently addressed questions about marriage, with Ronaldo previously indicating that he would marry Georgina when "the right moment" arrived. The pair also announced their engagement in 2025, making wedding rumours a recurring topic among fans and media alike.

Adding to the excitement, the viral holiday photographs showcased the couple wearing eye-catching diamond rings, prompting thousands of social media users to speculate that they were quietly dropping the biggest hint yet. While some fans are convinced the wedding is imminent, others believe the jewellery could simply be part of their luxurious lifestyle.

For now, Ronaldo and Georgina have chosen to stay silent on the swirling rumours. Until an official announcement is made, their Mallorca vacation remains just that, a family getaway that has once again reignited hopes among millions of fans eager to see one of sport's most famous couples finally say, "I do."