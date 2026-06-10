Archery Premier League 2026: Hyderabad To Host Season 2 As World’s Top Archers Set For October Showdown

Elite Indian and international archers will compete at Hyderabad’s People’s Plaza during the 11-day Archery Premier League season | File Photo

National, June 10, 2026: Hyderabad is set to become the center of the archery world this October as the Archery Premier League (APL) arrives in the City of Pearls for its second season. From October 8 to 18, People's Plaza on Necklace Road will host eleven days of elite competition, bringing together six franchise teams and many of the world's finest archers for a sporting spectacle.

league and government support

Initiated by the Archery Association of India (AAI), and backed by the Government of Telangana, Season 2 builds on the success of a landmark inaugural edition in New Delhi last year.

The league will once again bring Olympic champions, world champions, world number ones, and some of the biggest names in archery to Indian shores, as Hyderabad prepares to host a world-class sporting spectacle.

Leading Indian archers include former World No. 1 and four-time Olympian Deepika Kumari, four-time Olympian Atanu Das, 2023 Compound World Champion Gold Medallist Ojas Deotale, top Compound archers Jyoti Surekha, Abhishek Verma, and Olympian Ankita Bhakat, alongside an elite field of international stars.

Launched in 2025 with the objective of strengthening India's Olympic medal prospects in archery, the Archery Premier League (APL) was conceived as a platform that enables Indian archers to compete in a high-performance environment.

format and unique features

The league for the first time brings together recurve and compound archers, both men and women, shooting together in competitive conditions while introducing a unique 15-second shot clock, five seconds shorter than the 20-second limit used in Olympic and World Archery competitions — placing an added premium on speed, composure, and decision-making under pressure. APL is currently the world's only franchise-based archery league and enjoys the support of World Archery and World Archery Asia.

With the advent of Season 2 on the horizon, Mr. Anil Kamineni, Director, APL, said, “We are delighted to bring the Archery Premier League to Hyderabad for Season 2 and are grateful to the Government of Telangana for its support in making this possible. The city has a rich sporting culture, a deep appreciation for excellence, and the energy to host an event of this scale. The inaugural season demonstrated not only the immense potential of archery as a spectator sport but also the value of creating a platform where Indian archers can compete alongside the world's best. As we build on that foundation, our focus remains on strengthening India's archery ecosystem, providing world-class competitive opportunities for athletes, and inspiring the next generation of talent. We are confident that Hyderabad will provide the perfect stage for a memorable second season.”

teams and tournament structure

The 11-day tournament will feature six franchises: Mighty Marathas, Rajputana Royals, Prithviraaj Yodhas, Kakatiya Knights, Chero Archers, and Chola Chiefs — with a total of 48 Indian and international archers competing across recurve and compound disciplines.

Each team will field a mixed squad of eight archers, with the competition following a double round-robin format. The top four teams at the end of the league stage will advance to the semi-finals, culminating in the final on October 18.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Virendra Sachdeva, Secretary General, AAI and Director, APL, said, “APL was conceived with a larger vision of strengthening India's pathway to Olympic success in archery. For our athletes to consistently compete for medals on the world's biggest stages, they need regular exposure to the highest standards of competition, and that is what the league seeks to provide. At the same time, APL has created a unique model for the sport globally by combining elite international participation with a franchise-based format that brings archery closer to fans. We believe the league is not only helping raise the competitive standards of Indian archery but is also contributing to the evolution of how the sport is presented and experienced worldwide.”

previous season and star participation

Season 1 crowned Rajputana Royals as champions and featured several leading names from the sport, including Olympic gold medallist Mete Gazoz and Compound World Champion Ella Gibson.

The league also attracted interest from prominent personalities, including actor and entrepreneur Ram Charan. The Hyderabad edition is expected to feature another strong field of Indian and international archers as the competition enters its second season.

Further details on team squads, player signings, the match schedule, and broadcast partners for the October 8–18 tournament will be announced in the coming weeks.

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about archery premier league

The Archery Premier League (APL) is India’s premier franchise-based archery league, initiated by the Archery Association of India (AAI). Launched in 2025, the league brings together leading Indian and international archers in a team-based competition designed to showcase the sport in an engaging and spectator-friendly format.

Featuring six franchise teams named after Indian dynasties, APL combines recurve and compound archery, both women and men shooting together for the first time in a unique 15-second shot clock that adds speed, strategy, and intensity to every contest.

Through world-class competition and innovative presentation, APL aims to broaden the sport’s appeal, strengthen India’s archery ecosystem, and create greater opportunities for athletes and fans alike.