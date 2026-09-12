'Archer Ko Torture Dene Wala Ladka': Razaullah's Hilarious Fan Interaction Goes Viral After Explosive Knock During ENG vs PAK Test | Video

Razaullah's Hilarious Fan Interaction Goes Viral | CricPassionTV/JofraArcher/X

Pakistan debutant Razaullah has been grabbing attention with his fearless batting against England, but a hilarious comment from a fan has added another entertaining moment to his memorable Test debut. During an interaction with supporters, one fan cheekily referred to Razaullah as the “Archer ko torture dena wala ladka”, referring to his aggressive approach against England pacer Jofra Archer.

Razaullah produced an explosive knock of 81 runs off just 63 balls in the third Test against England at Edgbaston. The youngster smashed nine sixes and four fours during his counterattacking innings, taking on the English bowling attack and entertaining the supporters with his fearless strokeplay.

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His innings also saw Razaullah break two bats, leading to another viral moment. When asked why he had changed his bats twice during the knock, the Pakistan batter humorously replied, “Maine change nahi kiya, woh dono tutt gaye.” His witty response quickly caught the attention of cricket fans on social media.

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Razaullah’s aggressive batting was particularly noticeable against Archer, as the young batter refused to be intimidated by the experienced England fast bowler. His ability to attack the pace attack during a crucial phase of Pakistan’s innings helped him emerge as one of the biggest talking points of the Test.

The fan’s “Archer ko torture dena wala ladka” remark has now become another memorable moment from Razaullah’s debut. After his explosive innings and humorous bat-breaking response, the Pakistan youngster has already made a strong impression on supporters, with his fearless style and entertaining personality making him a player to watch.