Apple emerge as frontrunners to buy Manchester United after Glazers put club on sale

Tech giants Apple show interest in buying Premier League club Manchester United and value club at £5.8 Billion

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 25, 2022, 12:01 AM IST
According to Forbes' most recent appraisal, United is worth £3.8 billion , however, Glazers hope to receive bids over £6 billion |
Tech giants Apple have shown interest in buying Premier League club Manchester United and reports suggest that if the club accepts the offer, they would become the richest club in world football.

The Glazer Family, owners of one of the most successful teams in the English Premier League are seeking a record fee for giving up the ownership of Manchester United.

The Glazer family will only accept a bid that would make United the most expensive sports team ever. When they were both sold earlier this year, Chelsea brought in £2.5 billion while the Denver Broncos raked in £3.85 billion.

According to Forbes' most recent appraisal, United is worth £3.8 billion , however, Glazers hope to receive bids over £6 billion.

Sky reported that Apple entered the pool and value Manchester United att £5.8 billion. Tech companies have become interested in buying content for their streaming platforms and Manchester United's worldwide commercial value has drawn interest from the US tech giants.

Apple's revenues are estimated to around £326 billion a year, so they could buy Manchester United with the amount of money that they make within a week. The tech giants are valued at £2 Trillion pounds.

The Raine Group that oversaw the sale of Chelsea to a US consortium led by Todd Boehly are also tasked with finding the new Manchester United owners. The fact that 25% of Manchester United shares are listed on the New York stock exchange has facilitated the interest for American investors.

