'Apni Mummy Ko Dedicate Kiya': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reveals Emotional Meaning Behind His Viral Celebration During RR's IPL 2026 Clash Against LSG | Video

Rajasthan Royals/IPL/X

Young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has revealed the emotional meaning behind his now-viral celebration against Lucknow Super Giants, saying it was dedicated to his mother after winning hearts across social media during IPL 2026.

The Rajasthan Royals youngster explained that his gesture and celebration carried a personal message for his mother, saying, “Apni mummy ko dedicate kiya,” which translates to “I dedicated it to my mother.” The clip quickly went viral online, with fans praising the teenager for his heartfelt tribute.

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Sooryavanshi has emerged as one of the breakout stars of the IPL 2026 season with his fearless batting and remarkable consistency despite being just 15 years old. While his performances with the bat have grabbed headlines, his emotional bond with his mother has now added another layer to his growing popularity.

The teenage sensation has enjoyed a sensational IPL campaign so far, smashing runs at an extraordinary strike rate while also breaking records. As the video of his celebration continued to circulate online, many fans applauded the youngster for staying grounded despite his rapid rise to fame.