APL Aims To Put Indian Archers On Target For Olympic Glory; Says League Director Anil Kamineni | File Pic

Mumbai: With the second season of Archery Premier League (APL) scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from October 8-18, League director Anil Kamineni shared his thoughts in an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal.

Excerpts:

On creating the league

1) The Archery Premier League was launched with the challenge of making an Olympic sport more accessible and engaging for a wider audience. What were the key ideas behind creating the league and its format?

Indian Archers have won medals at all major international competitions around the world. The one medal that has eluded them is an Olympic medal. Keeping this in mind, a format was created that would include the top archers of the world to compete against India’s best, providing Indian Archers with exposure to high-pressure competition, helping them build confidence and prepare to perform at the highest level.

2) APL introduced a faster 15-second shooting format, franchise-based competition and a broadcast-focused presentation. How did you balance preserving the traditional essence of archery while making it more exciting for modern sports audiences?

The objective behind introducing the faster 15 sec format was two-fold:

To increase the pace of the match, thereby adding excitement to the audience.

To increase the pressure for the Archers and get them used to such situations.

We achieved both these objectives while retaining the essence of the sport of Archery.

Audience engagement and growth

3) The league saw a large share of viewers spending time on live matches rather than only consuming highlights. What does this tell you about the appetite for appointment viewing and live sports experiences in today’s digital environment?

It shows the keen interest that audiences had in the matches that kept them spending time on live matches rather than highlights.

4) Many sports properties are increasingly focused on short-form content and social media engagement. Did APL’s performance indicate that investing in the quality of the live sporting product itself can be a stronger way to build long-term audiences?

The importance of investing in the quality of a live sporting event cannot be undermined, while also giving equal importance to short-form content and social media engagement.

5) The league attracted a strong 26–45 age-group audience and saw significant Connected TV consumption. What does the audience profile reveal about the kind of fans archery can attract in India?

It is very encouraging. However, we would also like to bring in the 18-24 age group.

Building fan connections

6) How important was athlete storytelling and giving archers a larger platform in helping fans connect with competitors beyond just their performances on the field of play?

Athlete storytelling is very important for getting sustained fan following and viewership.

7) Looking ahead, what role do you see the Archery Premier League playing in the growth of Indian archery, developing new talent and positioning the sport alongside other established franchise leagues in the country?

APL’s objective is to showcase the sport of Archery to audiences in tribal, rural and urban India, encouraging audiences to take up the sport of Archery. By involving the world’s best Archers in action, the league proposes to position itself as a unique sports property.

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