Anushka Sharma's Shocked Reaction To Virat Kohli's Wicket In RCB Vs GT Qualifier 1 Goes Viral

Virat Kohli looked in fine form during the RCB vs GT clash in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 in Dharamshala. The legendary opener raced his way to 43 as RCB posted their joint highest score in the powerplay on Tuesday. However, against the run of play, Jason Holder struck to dismiss Kohli. Anushka Sharma, who was watching in the stands, was shocked with her reaction going viral on social media.

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Anushka Sharma, who was present in the stands supporting Kohli and RCB, was left visibly shocked after the dismissal. She had her face in her hands as Kohli himself looked visibly stunned after the all crashed into the stumps. Cameras captured her reaction moments after Kohli lost his wicket, and clips of the moment quickly spread across social media platforms.

The actor has often been seen backing Kohli during major matches, and her emotional reaction once again became a talking point among fans during the high-stakes playoff encounter.