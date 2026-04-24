Anushka Sharma's Hilarious Dance Move After Virat Kohli Smashes Six Goes Viral During RCB VS GT Clash| VIDEO

Virat Kohli put on a batting show at the Chinnaswamy Stadium with a stunning innings of 81 against a potent Gujarat Titans line up. The 38-year-old led the chase from the front in his typical fashion, with wife Anushka Sharma watching on from the stands. Sharma set the internet ablaze with her reaction, dancing off when Virat smashed Rashid Khan for a maximum.

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Kohli smashes Rashid, Anushka dances

Despite losing Jacob Bethell early, RCB got off to a flyer with Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli batting in full flow. The hosts raced to 70/1 in 7 overs, well on course in their chase of 206. With a need for wicket, GT captain Shubman Gill turned to Rashid Khan.

The Afghanistan spinner however got off to a wrong start. He dragged a ball short, which Kohli rocked back and smashed over the fence for a maximum. The 37-year-old was pumped up as was Anushka Sharma who was watching from the stands.

The Bollywood actress, supporting her husband, cheered on, doing a cute dance step to celebrate the maximum. The moment quickly went viral on social media, highlighting the eyeballs 'Virushka' grab among fans.

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Kohli smashes 81 in final Bengaluru game of IPL 2026

Kohli broke a few records in the process after being dropped first ball by Washington Sundar. The RCB opener stroked a stunning 81 off just 44 balls, smashing 8 fours and 4 sixes during his innings.

Kohli became only the third in the history of the IPL to hit 300 sixes in the tournament, joining former teammate Chris Gayle and Rohit Sharma. He also reached the milestone of 800 fours, the first to do so in IPL history.