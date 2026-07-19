Anushka Sharma Cheers For Virat Kohli After India Star Smashes Six To Reach First Ever Fifty At Lord's

Virat Kohli once again delivered under pressure, producing a sublime half-century during India's chase of 388 against England in the third ODI at Lord's. The batting maestro brought up his fifty in trademark fashion with a towering six over long-on, prompting the cameras to cut to Anushka Sharma, who rose to her feet and applauded her husband's milestone with a standing ovation.

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Kohli reached his fifty in style by launching a magnificent six over long-on, bringing the Lord's crowd to its feet. The elegant stroke highlighted his supreme timing and reaffirmed his ability to rise to the occasion in big matches.

Moments after the milestone, the broadcast cameras turned towards the stands where Anushka Sharma was watching the game. She responded with a broad smile and a standing ovation, applauding her husband's brilliant innings as the crowd joined in the celebration.

The heartwarming moment quickly gained traction on social media, with fans praising both Kohli's batting masterclass and Anushka's emotional reaction. Their exchange added another memorable chapter to the many iconic moments involving the couple during India's overseas tours.