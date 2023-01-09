Anti-vaccination activists speculate foul play following death of rising MMA star Victoria Lee

.News of the death of young MMA star Victoria Lee shocked the fighting community. The 18-year-old reportedly died on boxing day. But news broke out only after her sister Angela Lee uploaded an Instagram post paying tribute to the younger sister. She said her younger sister Victoria, who was also known by the name of ‘The Prodigy’, died on December 26th last year. While the reason of her death is not mentioned, Angela asked everyone to show respect and understanding for her family during this dark hour.

Did Victoria Lee die of Covid-19 vaccine?

Right after news broke of the sudden death of Victoria Lee, anti-vaccination activists immediately claimed that the MMA star was a victim of COVID-19 vaccine, sudden adult death syndrome (SADS). The cause of Victoria's death has not been revealed despite the fact that she died almost 2 weeks ago. Since there are no details on the cause of her death, it has led many fans to speculate that Covid-19 vaccine was the damming reason. While it is still not clear whether Victoria was vaccinated or not, one can assume that her travel requirements would have mandated that she be vaccinated before fight tournaments.

Take a look at some of the posts from angry netizens and fans

