Anthony Joshua Survives Two Knockdowns To Stop Kristian Prenga In Stunning Comeback | Video

Anthony Joshua/X

Anthony Joshua produced a dramatic comeback to stop Albanian heavyweight Kristian Prenga in the second round of their heavyweight bout in Jeddah, keeping alive hopes of a blockbuster showdown with Tyson Fury later this year. The former two-time world champion survived an early scare after being knocked down twice in the opening round before roaring back with a decisive stoppage.

Prenga stunned Joshua with a powerful uppercut in the first round, sending the Briton to the canvas for the first time. Moments later, Joshua was dropped again as the challenger threatened a major upset. Despite the rocky start, Joshua regained his composure between rounds and returned aggressively for the second.

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The 36-year-old unleashed a series of heavy combinations that turned the contest around. Joshua eventually floored Prenga before forcing the referee to wave off the fight, sealing a stunning second-round stoppage victory in front of the Saudi Arabian crowd. The win marked a successful return after months away from the ring and preserved his unbeaten record against lower-ranked opponents.

Joshua's victory also strengthened the prospect of a long-awaited all-British heavyweight clash against Tyson Fury. Fury had already completed his own warm-up bout by defeating Mariusz Wach, with both fighters expected to meet later this year in one of boxing's most anticipated contests.

Following the fight, Joshua praised Prenga's resilience while shifting his focus towards the next challenge. With both heavyweight stars emerging victorious from their respective tune-up fights, attention will now turn to the potential Joshua-Fury showdown, a contest boxing fans have awaited for years.