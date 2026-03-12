Angry Scenes! Pedro Neto Sparks Controversy After Shoving Ball Boy During Chelsea's 5-2 Loss To PSG At UEFA Champions League; Video

PSGINT_/X

Chelsea’s difficult night in the UEFA Champions League took an ugly turn when winger Pedro Neto was involved in a controversial moment with a ball boy during his side’s heavy defeat to Paris Saint-Germain. The incident occurred late in the match as Chelsea FC suffered a humiliating 5–2 loss in the first leg of their round-of-16 clash in the UEFA Champions League.

The tense moment unfolded in stoppage time when the ball went out of play near the sideline. With Chelsea chasing the game and eager to restart quickly, Neto approached a ball boy who appeared to be holding on to the ball. Frustrated by the delay, the Portuguese winger pushed the ball boy in the chest while trying to grab the ball. The shove caused the youngster to stumble backward into the advertising boards, briefly sparking outrage among PSG players and spectators inside the stadium.

Despite the incident drawing immediate attention on the pitch, the referee did not issue a punishment to Neto during the match. PSG players quickly rushed toward the scene, with some confronting the Chelsea winger while others checked on the ball boy, who fortunately was not seriously hurt and was able to get back up moments later.

Neto apologizes to the ball boy

After the game, Neto publicly apologized for his actions, admitting that the emotions of the match had gotten the better of him. The winger explained that Chelsea were losing and he was trying to restart play quickly when the confrontation occurred. He revealed that he spoke to the ball boy immediately after the incident and repeatedly said sorry, even giving him his No. 7 shirt as a gesture of goodwill.

The controversy came on a night that was already disastrous for Chelsea. The London club had battled hard early in the match, even drawing level twice, but a costly error from goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen and a late surge from PSG turned the contest into a rout. Goals in the final minutes from the Parisian side stretched the scoreline to 5–2, leaving Chelsea with a mountain to climb in the second leg at Stamford Bridge.

While Neto’s apology appeared to calm the situation, the moment quickly went viral on social media, with fans debating whether stronger disciplinary action should follow. For Chelsea, however, the bigger concern remains the daunting task ahead as they attempt to overturn a three-goal deficit against a confident PSG side in the return leg.