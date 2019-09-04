Aneri Raval shines in Nahar’s victory

Mumbai: Striker Aneri Raval of Nahar International, Andheri was in her best of elements as she accounted four goals as her team went on to scored 6-0 against Lilavati Poddar, Santacruz in the girls under-16 Div II, MSSA inter-school football tournament, at the Cooperage, Colaba here on Tuesday.

Aneri was well supported by Keisha Virani who shared the spoil for their rivals with a double. Bombay Scottish, Mahim survived scare before pulling out a 2-1 win over St Lawrence, Borivali.

Mihika Senagh put the Scottish girls ahead in the 3rd minute and Disha Khadtare made it 2-0 cushion just before the breather. Yashika Rawat scored for St Lawrence giving a new twist as the game turned out to be more competitive, but Borivali eves ran out of time and went down fighting by one goal.

Bhumika Mane continued to inspire her team Canossa High School, Mahim as she scored twice in her team's 3-0 win over DY Patil International School, Worli. Jennifer Kounder chipped in one for the winners.

Results

Girls under-16 DIV II (QFs): Canossa High School, Mahim: 3 (Bhumika Mane 2, Jennifer Kounder) bt DY Patil International School, Worli: 0; Nahar International School, Andheri: 6 (Aneri Raval 4, Keisha Virani 2) bt Lilavati Podar, SantaCruz: 0; Bombay Scottish, Powai: 2 ( Mihika Senagh, Disha Khadtare) bt St Lawrence, Borivali: 1 (Yashika Rawat); St Thomas Academy: 1 (Dhiti Varma) bt Rustomjee International, Dahisar: 0

By FPJ Sports Desk