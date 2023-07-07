Andy Murray Recovers To Lead Stefanos Tsitsipas As Play Is Suspended Due To Curfew

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray, showcased his resilience as he took a two-set to one lead against world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas. The high-quality contest on Centre Court saw Murray lose the first set but make a remarkable comeback, winning the second and third sets. However, just before the All England Club's curfew of 11 pm, the match was suspended, giving Murray a fortunate break as he fell and injured his left groin. Despite the pain, he managed to serve out the third set and will have the advantage when the match resumes on Friday.

Murray with the advantage

With no rain disrupting the action at the All England Club, all eyes were on Centre Court for the late match between Murray and Tsitsipas, which took place under the roof. While Murray has tasted Wimbledon glory in the past, this was Tsitsipas's first time playing on Centre Court.

Murray, who has made a remarkable comeback after struggling with injury, aims to reach the second week of a major tournament for the first time since 2017.

Both players displayed exceptional serving skills, resulting in only one break point throughout the first two sets. Tsitsipas claimed the first set in a tie-break, but Murray's determination led to him leveling the match after over two hours of intense play.

Fueled by the support of the home crowd, the Scottish player broke Tsitsipas to love in the opening game of the third set, ultimately securing an advantage in the tie.

As Wimbledon continues, the tournament promises more thrilling matches and unexpected twists as players battle for victory on the hallowed grass courts.

Major upset

In a major upset, British wild card Liam Broady defeated fourth seed Casper Ruud in a grueling five-set battle. This unexpected result added an element of surprise to the tournament, leaving spectators eagerly anticipating further surprises.

Meanwhile, defending women's champion Elena Rybakina secured her spot in the last 32 with a 6-2, 7-6 (7/2) victory over experienced French player Alize Cornet. Although errors marred Rybakina's performance, she managed to overcome her challenges and emerge victorious.

Match pile up due to rain

Thursday witnessed the completion of several first-round matches due to significant rainfall earlier in the week. One notable match was Alexander Zverev's victory against Dutch qualifier Gijs Brouwer, with a final score of 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/5). The unfavorable weather conditions led to a disrupted schedule, resulting in men's defending champion Novak Djokovic playing his second-round match on Wednesday, while top seed Carlos Alcaraz had to wait until Friday to compete.

Djokovic, aiming to equal the record for the most men's titles at Wimbledon, successfully advanced to the third round and is set to face Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in the upcoming match. Wawrinka, a three-time Grand Slam winner, encountered challenges due to injury setbacks in recent years, causing him to drop to 88th in the rankings. However, he demonstrated his resilience by defeating the 29th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry from Argentina, with a score of 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Despite having a rather unfavorable head-to-head record against Serbia's Djokovic, winning only six out of 26 matches, Wawrinka has managed to defeat him in two Grand Slam finals. This intriguing history between the two players adds an extra layer of excitement and anticipation to their upcoming encounter at Wimbledon.