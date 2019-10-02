Andy Murray enters Beijing last 8

Beijing: Exhausted Andy Murray battled into a singles quarter-final for the first time in a year on Wednesday, and then immediately grabbed a snooze.

The former world number one outlasted fellow Briton Cameron Norrie 7-6 (8/6), 6-7 (4/7), 6-1 over nearly three gruelling hours in hot and hazy Beijing. The 32-year-old, now ranked a lowly 503, will play top seed Dominic Thiem in the last eight of the China Open on Friday. On the mend after a career-saving hip operation in January, Murray looked all in afterwards, and walked gingerly in and out of the post-match press conference.

The three-time Grand Slam champion said he had slept in the 90 minutes between his victory and talking to reporters.