Andrew Flintoff's 18-Yr-Old Son 'Rocky' Announces Himself With Blistering 123 As Lancashire Post Record 443 | VIDEO | X

Former England great Andrew Flintoff's son Rocky Flintoff continued to make his mark in professional cricket with a superb 123 off 76 balls for Lancashire against Somerset in Taunton on Tuesday. The 18-year-old reached his maiden Lancashire century in just 65 balls, helping his team post 443 for 6 which is their highest-ever List A total.

Flintoff walked in at No. 5 with Lancashire at 138 for 3. He quickly took charge and added 214 runs with Keaton Jennings for the fourth wicket. Jennings also scored a century, making 156 off 127 balls.

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Flintoff's Quick Century

Flintoff reached his first 50 from 37 balls, hitting four fours and two sixes. He then accelerated, taking only 28 more balls to complete his hundred.

He reached three figures with a single off Josh Shaw and celebrated by jumping in the air and punching his fist before raising his bat to the crowd.

Flintoff was dismissed for 123 when he hit Migael Pretorius towards long-off, where Archie Vaughan took the catch.

Another Big Milestone

Flintoff, the son of former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, signed his first professional contract with Lancashire in 2024 at the age of 16.

He later became the youngest England Under-19 player to score a century and also made a hundred for the England Lions against a Cricket Australia XI in Brisbane.

After missing last season because of injury and Under-19 commitments, Flintoff has now played seven Metro Bank One-Day Cup matches this year.

His century against Somerset has helped Lancashire strengthen their chances of reaching the knockout stages. They started the final group-stage day in third place before posting their record total.