Andhra Open Golf Championship 2026: Khalin Joshi Claim His 7th Professional Title

Khalin Joshi carded a twounder 69 to claim his seventh professional title at the ₹1 crore Andhra Open Golf Championship 2026 played at the East Point Golf Club in Visakhapatnam.

The 33-year-old Bengalurubased Joshi emerged victorious by a comfortable fourstroke margin at nine-under 275. He earned ₹15 lakh and climbed from 55th to 12th on the 2026 DP World PGTI Order of Merit with season earnings of 18,13,875.

Chandigarh's Akshay Sharma, a two-time winner on the tour, posted a courserecord final round of sixunder 65 to surge from 13th overnight and finish runnerup at five-under 279, four shots behind the winner.

Notably, the par-five seventh hole was adjusted to a 477-yard par-four for the tournament, bringing the course par down to 71.

Joshi began the final round with a three-shot cushion at seven-under and closed with a two-under 69, mixing five birdies with three bogeys, to secure the title, his first in over 44 months. His last win was in Coimbatore in August 2022.

His final round featured a mix of steady play and timely recoveries. An early bogey on the third was a setback, but he responded immediately with a birdie on the fourth after a quality approach from 80. yards to 10 feet. He added another birdie on the eighth from just over the green and produced a crucial up-anddown on the 12th to stay in control.

Despite a couple of bogeys on the back nine, Joshi regained momentum with a birdie on the 15th that steadied his round. Having led since round two, he handled the pressure well down the stretch to close out the win.

"I was a bit nervous out there, especially on the back nine, but I stayed patient and trusted my process," Joshi said. "I didn't get off to the start I wanted, but I stayed committed to my approach and managed to recover well. I'm proud of how I held my nerves and closed out the round," he added.