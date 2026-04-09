Andhra Open 2026: Khalin Joshi Extends Lead To 3 Shots, Eyes First Title Since 2022

Khalin Joshi takes commanding lead into final round of Andhra Open with strong comeback performance | File Photo

Visakhapatnam, April 9, 2026: Khalin Joshi carded a one-under 70 to extend his lead to three shots at seven-under 206 after round three of the INR 1 crore Andhra Open 2026 at the East Point Golf Club in Visakhapatnam.

Joshi builds comfortable lead

Bengaluru-based 33-year-old Khalin (68-68-70), a six-time winner, who opened the week at the DP World PGTI event with rounds of 68 and 68, now carries a comfortable advantage into the final round.

Dubai-based Yash Majmudar (71-69-69) and Delhi’s Rashid Khan (70-72-67) were tied second at four-under 209. Majmudar returned a 69, while Rashid produced the day’s best round of 67 to move into contention.

Strong recovery defines Joshi’s round

PGTI thanks its Umbrella Partner DP World and its Tour Partners Amul, Axis Bank, Campa, Amrutanjan Enerlyte, Kalyani, Golf Plus Monthly, and Golf Design India for their support in growing the tour. The Andhra Open 2026 is supported by host venue East Point Golf Club (EPGC) and event partner Andhra Pradesh Golf Association (APGA).

Joshi’s round was defined by a strong recovery after a shaky start that included three three-putts early on. He bounced back with a tap-in birdie on the seventh after his approach shot left him inches from the hole and then delivered a crucial eagle on the par-5 12th, where he sank a 15-footer.

“I didn’t get off to a good start, but I stayed patient and trusted my ball-striking. I’m driving it well and hitting my irons solid, so I just need to keep the putter going. I’m proud of the way I handled myself on the course despite the poor start and fought back on the back-nine. Going into the final round, I’ve been in such situations before, so I know that I just need to be in my zone and play good golf shots, and that should take care of everything else,” Joshi said.

Course changes and competitor performances

The par-5 seventh has been adjusted to a 477-yard par-4, bringing the course par down to 71.

Majmudar, a San Diego University graduate, continued to impress with his unconventional one-handed chipping technique and looked set to close within two shots before a bogey on the final hole dropped him back into a tie for second.

Rashid, a two-time Asian Tour winner, surged into contention with a strong penultimate round of 67, which included an eagle, five birdies, and three bogeys.

Leaderboard standings and final round outlook

Kolkata’s Viraj Madappa (69-71-71), the youngest Indian winner on the Asian Tour and a winner on the DP World PGTI last season, was tied fourth at two-under 211 alongside Greater Noida’s Arjun Sharma (71-70-70), who has been one of the consistent performers on the DP World PGTI.

Joshi, currently 55th on the DP World PGTI Order of Merit, is now in a prime position to end a four-year winless run, with his last title coming in Coimbatore in August 2022.

With a three-shot advantage, Joshi will look to hold his nerve in the final round as he targets his seventh professional title.

About Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI)

The Professional Golf Tour of India serves as the official governing and sanctioning body for men’s professional golf in India and is a recognised member of the ‘International Golf Federation’ and the ‘International Federation of PGA Tours’.

PGTI also enjoys a strategic alliance with the DP World Tour (European Tour). PGTI events offer ‘Official World Golf Ranking’ (OWGR) points. Global logistics leader DP World is the Title Partner and Official Umbrella Partner of the PGTI.

The PGTI is led by its President, Padma Bhushan Shri Kapil Dev, an iconic sporting legend who continues to inspire athletes and audiences nationwide.

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