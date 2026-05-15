'Andhera Tera Maine Le Liya': Mumbai Indians' Cryptic Post Involving Tilak Varma Sparks Buzz Amid Arshdeep Singh's Racist Remark Controversy | Video

Mumbai Indians/X

Mumbai Indians sparked massive online discussion after posting lyrics from the song Channa Mereya on X following Tilak Varma’s sensational unbeaten 75 against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala during IPL 2026.

The post included the lyrics: “Andhera tera maine le liya, Mera ujla sitaara tere naam kiya. Channa mereya mereya, Channa mereya mereya, Channa mereya mereya,” a lyrical reference that quickly went viral among fans and cricket followers.

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Tilak’s knock came in a high-pressure chase of 201, where he anchored MI’s innings with calm intent and explosive stroke play to seal a dramatic victory with just one ball remaining. His performance was widely praised as one of the standout innings of the season.

However, the post gained extra attention due to the surrounding off-field context ahead of the match. A viral social media video had allegedly captured comments involving Arshdeep Singh, where he was heard making references to Tilak Varma’s complexion during a casual interaction. The remarks, including words like “andhera” and jokes about sunscreen, were widely circulated and criticized online, with many fans calling them insensitive and inappropriate.

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The controversy led to intense debate on social media, with some interpreting Mumbai Indians’ poetic post as a subtle response to the incident, while others viewed it as a celebratory tribute to Tilak’s match-winning brilliance. There is, however, no official statement confirming any direct intent behind the post.

Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 75 remained the highlight of the night, as he once again proved his growing reputation as a dependable match-winner for Mumbai Indians. His composure under pressure ensured MI successfully chased down a challenging total in a tense finish.