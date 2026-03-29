Ananya Birla's Amusing Reaction Goes Viral After Virat Kohli Blows Flying Kiss To Anushka Sharma After RCB vs SRH Match; VIDEO

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A lighthearted moment from the IPL 2026 opener quickly went viral after entrepreneur and singer Ananya Birla was caught on camera reacting to a sweet exchange between Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The moment unfolded after Bengaluru secured victory in the opening match of the season. As the celebrations began, Kohli looked towards the stands where Anushka was seated and blew her a flying kiss, a gesture that instantly drew cheers from fans in the stadium and online. Cameras quickly captured the reactions in the stands, including Birla, who was sitting nearby.

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Birla’s response became a talking point on social media. After noticing Kohli’s gesture, she turned toward Anushka to watch her reaction, appearing amused and curious about the moment. The brief exchange, though subtle, quickly spread across platforms, with fans sharing clips and praising the candid reactions from the stands.

Moments like these often add an extra layer of charm to IPL games, blending cricket action with glimpses of personal interactions that fans enjoy watching. Kohli and Anushka, one of India’s most talked-about celebrity couples, frequently draw attention whenever they are seen supporting each other during major matches.

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru kicked off their IPL 2026 campaign with a win, the viral moment involving Birla’s reaction added another memorable highlight to the opening night, proving once again how even small, unscripted reactions can capture the internet’s attention during the tournament.