Anahat, Tanvi Storm Semifinals; All-Indian Clash Awaits In JSW Indian Open

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Mumbai: Top seed Anahat Singh and unseeded compatriot Tanvi Khanna ensured a strong Indian presence in the women’s singles semifinals of the JSW Indian Open after winning their respective quarterfinal matches here on Friday.

However, local favourite Joshna Chinappa bowed out of the competition following a 1–3 defeat to Egypt’s Nadien El Hammamy, which proved to be the only setback for Indian fans during the day.

In another quarterfinal clash, second seed Hana Moataz fought hard to edge past eighth seed Yasshmita Jadishkumar of Malaysia in a five-game thriller, winning 3–2 (11-8, 8-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-8).

Saturday’s semifinals will feature an all-Indian showdown between Anahat and Tanvi, while Moataz will square off against El Hammamy for a place in the final.

Anahat underlined her status as one of the top contenders for the title with a dominant 3–0 (11-2, 11-6, 11-4) victory over Malaysia’s Sehveetrraa Kumar. The top seed raced through the opening game with ease, taking it 11-2 without breaking much sweat. Kumar offered a stronger challenge in the second game, but Anahat’s blend of power and clever deception helped her maintain control and clinch it 11-6.

The third game followed a similar pattern, with Anahat dictating the pace and cruising to an emphatic 11-4 win to seal a comfortable passage into the last four.

Meanwhile, Tanvi produced one of the standout performances of the day by upsetting fourth seed Ainaa Amani 3–1. The Indian started strongly, taking the opening game 11-6 before Amani levelled the match by winning the second 11-7. Tanvi, however, held her nerve in the remaining games, winning 11-5 and 11-8 to book her semifinal berth.

Earlier, Joshna began confidently against El Hammamy but gradually found it difficult to counter the Egyptian’s deceptive movement and sharp cross-court shots. After a closely contested start and a strong comeback in the second game, Joshna lost momentum as El Hammamy raised her intensity to clinch the final two games and seal the match.

Women’s Results –

Player 1

Country

Score

Player 2

Country

Game-wise Score

Anahat Singh

IND

3-0

Sehveetrraa Kumar

MAS

11-2, 11-6, 11-4

Hana Moataz

EGY

3-2

Yasshmita Jadishkumar

MAS

11-8, 8-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-8

Tanvi Khanna

IND

3-1

Ainaa Amani

MAS

11-6, 7-11, 11-5, 11-8

Nadien Elhammamy

EGY

3-1

Joshna Chinappa

IND

11-8, 8-11, 11-6, 11-1

About JSW Sports

JSW Sports, the sports arm of the JSW Group, is a USD 24 billion conglomerate as on March 31, 2023 (end of FY23) with presence across India, USA, South America and Africa. Established in 2012, JSW Sports aims to play a leading role in ushering a culture for sports in India by maximising the sporting potential of Indian sport and sportspersons. The group owns JSW Bengaluru FC, India’s most successful football club in recent memory, Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League and in 2018, ventured into the hugely popular Indian Premier League through a 50 percent stake in the Delhi franchise, which has since been rebranded as the Delhi Capitals. It also owns and operates SA20 side Pretoria Capitals. Through its talent management vertical, JSW Sports manages commercial rights of top Indian athletes like cricketers Axar Patel and Jemimah Rodrigues as well as double-Olympic Medalist Neeraj Chopra, while also supporting the training of over 40 Indian Olympic talents through its Sports Excellence Programme. The JSW Group also spearheaded the creation of the Inspire Institute of Sport, India’s first privately-funded High Performance Olympic Training Centre in Vijayanagar, Karnataka.