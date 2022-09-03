'An incredible ride': Emotional Serena Williams after final match in US Open 2022, watch

Let us know! 👂

Leave it to Serena Williams to not want to go quietly, to not want this match, this trip to the US Open, this transcendent career of hers, to really, truly end.

Right down to what were, barring a change of heart, the final minutes of her quarter-century of excellence on the tennis court, and an unbending unwillingness to be told what wasn't possible, Williams tried to mount one last classic comeback, earn one last vintage victory, with fans on their feet in a full Arthur Ashe Stadium, cellphone cameras at the ready.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion staved off five match points to prolong the three-hours-plus proceedings, but could not do more, and was eliminated from the U.S. Open in the third round by Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 on Friday night in what is expected to be her final contest.

Never give up

I've been down before. ... I don't really give up," Williams said.

"In my career, I've never given up. In matches, I don't give up. Definitely wasn't giving up tonight." She turns 41 this month and recently told the world that she is ready to start "evolving" away from her playing days - she expressed distaste for the word "retirement" - and while she remained purposely vague about whether this appearance at Flushing Meadows definitely would represent her last hurrah, everyone assumed it will be.

"It's been the most incredible ride and journey I've ever been on in my life," Williams said, tears streaming down her cheeks shortly after one final shot landed in the net.

"I'm so grateful to every single person that's ever said, Go, Serena!' in their life." Asked during an on-court interview whether she might reconsider walking away, Williams replied: "I don't think so, but you never know." A little later, pressed on the same topic at her post-match news conference, Williams joked, "I always did love Australia," the country that hosts the next Grand Slam tournament in January.

With two victories in singles this week, including over the No. 2 player in the world, Anett Kontaveit, on Wednesday, Williams took her fans on a thrill-a-minute throwback trip at the hard-court tournament that was the site of a half-dozen of her championships.

Many roles

The first came in 1999 in New York, when Williams was a teen. Now she's married and a mother; her daughter, Olympia, turned 5 on Thursday.

"Clearly, I'm still capable. ... (But) I'm ready to be a mom, explore a different version of Serena," she said. "Technically, in the world, I'm still super young, so I want to have a little bit of a life while I'm still walking." With 23,859 of her closest friends cheering raucously again Friday, Williams faltered against Tomljanovic, a 29-year-old Australian who is ranked 46th.

Williams gave away leads in each set, including the last, in which she was up 1-0 before dropping the final six games.

Sorry feeling

Tomljanovic is unabashedly a fan of Williams, having growing up watching her play on TV. "I'm feeling really sorry, just because I love Serena just as much as you guys do. And what she's done for me, for the sport of tennis, is incredible," said Tomljanovic, who has never been past the quarterfinals at any major. "This is a surreal moment for me." Then, drawing laughs, Tomljanovic added: "I just thought she would beat me. ... She's Serena. That's that's just who she is: She's the greatest of all time. Period." This performance was not perfect.