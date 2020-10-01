Amid IPL 2020, Mayanti Langer treats fans with work from home pic featuring 'Stuart little'

Cricket presenter Mayanti Langer, who has been missing from The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, took to her social media to treat her fans with an adorable picture.
Sharing a picture with her her newborn baby, Langer wrote, "The real joy of #wfhlife #momlife"
After the post garnered attention on the micro-blogging site, several fans flooded the comments sections calling the baby 'Stuart little'.
A user wrote, "All the love for 'Stuart Little'"
"I was missing you in the IPL! But now that I know the beautiful little one is keeping you busy - you are excused!! God bless both of you!" commented another.
A fan's comment read, "There are no truer smiles than the one on a mother's face with her new born in her hand! Congratulations Mayanti and @StuartBinny84"
Check out the reactions here:
Recently, Langer had revealed the real season why she would be missing the 13th edition of the IPL.
Taking to Twitter, she shared a picture of her 6-weeks-old baby and her husband Stuart.
She also shared a note which read: "So quite a few of you have reached out, and many are speculating. For the past five years, my family at Star Sports has given me the incredible privilege of fronting their most high profile events. In fact, they supported me when I needed them the most - when I was pregnant with my son."
"They made several adjustments to ensure that I was comfortable hosting till I was 20 weeks/5 months pregnant. I would have continued doing so had IPL 2020 gone on as scheduled."
"Stuart and I were blessed by the birth of our baby boy almost six weeks ago.
Life has changed for the better."
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)