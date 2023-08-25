American Wrestler 'Bray Wyatt' No More; Netizens Pay Tribute To WWE Superstar

Windham Rotunda, better known by his ring name 'Bray Wyatt' passed away on Thursday after suffering a heart attack. The unexpected death of the American wrestler has left the world experience a wave of sorrow. People extended their condolences to Rotunda's family, while the WWE also acknowledged the sad news.

"WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36. WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends and fans," they tweeted while confirming the demise of Bray Wyatt.

Professionals from the wrestling fraternity, celebrities, as well as fans took to X to remember the WWE superstar and express their condolences. Former wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson expressed how the incident has left him heartbroken. He said in a tweet, "My love, light, strength & mana to the Rotunda family and Funk family during this tough, heartbreaking time..."

Check more reactions below

About Bray Wyatt & his mental health

Bray Wyatt was a third-generation wrestler with his grandfather Robert Deroy Windham (Blackjack Mulligan), father, and two of his uncles (Barry and Kendall Windham) all wrestled in WWE. Born in 1987, the wrestler coined his name in the sport and became a favourite of many enthusiasts across the globe. He marked his WWE debut in 2013 and holds the title of a two-time WWE Universal Champion, a one-time WWE Champion.

Before passing away at the age of 36, he said to be dealing with mental health concerns related to "difficulty showing remorse or empathy and also conflicts with social norms." However, the sportsman didn't hide his illness but spoke address his mental well-being and said earlier that he considers it "not a weakness but a superpower."

