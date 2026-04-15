Amee Kamani Powered Into The Women's Semifinals Of Asian Heyball Championships

Amee Kamani/Instagram

World India's Amee Kamani powered into the women's semifinals of the Asian Heyball Championships in Shah Alam, Malaysia, on Tuesday.

The Indore cueist scored a gritty 6-5 win over Tamami Okuda of Japan in the quarterfinals. Amee, a bronze medallist at the World Championships last year, takes on Waratthanun Sukritthanes of Thailand in the last-four stage clash on the morrow.

Earlier, the left-handed Amee, who advanced through the losers' bracket, accounted for the hitherto unbeaten Keerthana Pandian 6-1 in the pre-quarterfinals.

Anupama Ramachandran, last year's bronze medallist, lost 4-6 to Filipino Rhaki Constantino in the quarterfinals. Anupama had beaten fellow Indian Natasha Chethan 6-4 in the round of 16.

India's Vidya Pillai, a bronze medallist at the previous edition, and Neena Praveen lost out in the final losers' qualification.

In the men's section, Shivam Arora and Ranveer Duggal crashed out in the prequarters. While Arora went down fighting 6-7 to Malaysia's Thor Chuan Leong, Duggal lost 5-6 (on time) to Iran's Sina Valizadeh.