India Gold Medallist Amardeep Kumar Now Selling Vegetables In Ranchi After Struggling For Govt Job; VIDEO

India throwball gold medallist Amardeep Kumar is now selling vegetables in Ranchi. | Facebook

Ranchi, September 1: A heart-breaking post is circulating on social media, showing the hardships being faced by and Indian gold medallist in Jharkhand's Ranchi. The viral post shows the Indian athlete selling vegetables at a roadside stall and it is being widely shared on social media. The athlete has been identified as Amardeep Kaur and he is a gold medallist in Throwball.

The viral social media posts show his medals hanging on the wall behind and vegetables in front. The viral pics highlight the striking contrast between his sporting achievements and his current life.

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Amardeep represented India in Throwball and won a gold medal in Malaysia. He also reportedly represented the country four times in the event which makes his current situation very emotional for those who have followed his sporting journey.

Amardeep has also reportedly spoken about his struggle to find a government job despite his sporting achievements. He has earlier said that he applied for opportunities through the sports quota by he was unable to secure a job. The social media posts show him working at the vegetable stall, weighing and selling vegetables to customers to make his ends meet after a successful career in sports.

Amardeep's current situation has made the internet users emotional and this has led to an outpouring of support for the athlete on social media.

The incident raises serious questions whether the athletes who make the country proud receive enough support after their sporting career ends. These athletes are celebrated on a wide scale throughout the country for their achievements, however, they are forgotten after their career ends.