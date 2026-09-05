Alvaro Valles Celebrates Right In Kylian Mbappe's Face After Stunning Penalty Save As Real Betis Beat Real Madrid | Video

Alvaro Valles Celebrates Right In Kylian Mbappe's Face | Desmund_Oris/X

Alvaro Valles became the unlikely hero for Real Betis as his crucial stoppage-time penalty save denied Kylian Mbappe and secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over Real Madrid at La Cartuja on Friday. But it was Valles’ fiery reaction immediately after the save that grabbed plenty of attention.

With Madrid trailing 1-0 after Troy Parrott’s 81st-minute goal, Mbappe had a golden opportunity to rescue a point when Vinicius Junior won a penalty deep into added time. The French forward used his trademark stutter-step run-up before sending the ball towards the bottom-left corner, only for Valles to read the attempt perfectly and smother it.

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Alvaro Valles Celebrates Right In Kylian Mbappe's Face

The Betis goalkeeper then erupted in celebration, turning towards Mbappe and getting right in his face before making physical contact in a chest-bump-style celebration. The tense moment immediately went viral, with the stunned Real Madrid forward appearing visibly frustrated as Valles celebrated arguably the biggest save of the match right in front of him.

The save capped a superb individual performance from Valles, who had already produced several important interventions, including an early diving stop to deny Jude Bellingham. His heroics ultimately preserved Betis’ lead and ended Real Madrid’s perfect start to the La Liga campaign under Jose Mourinho.

For Mbappe, it was a frustrating night. The Real Madrid forward had already been denied by Betis defenders on multiple occasions and hit the crossbar before missing the decisive penalty. Valles, meanwhile, walked away as the man who stood between Madrid and a late equaliser and his bold celebration made the dramatic finish even more memorable.