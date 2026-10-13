 Altamash Shaikh Stars As Rising FA Scripts Historic Football Triumph
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Altamash Shaikh Stars As Rising FA Scripts Historic Football Triumph

Madanpura-based Rising Football Academy clinched its maiden Under-12 MFA President's Yuva Premier League title, defeating YSA Youth Soccer Academy 2–1 at Bandra's Neville D'Souza Ground on October 10. Ilhaan Kardame equalised before Ammar Shaikh scored the winner. Goalkeeper Altamash Shaikh earned Best Goalkeeper honours, completing a memorable triumph for the academy.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 13, 2026, 08:23 PM IST
Altamash Shaikh Stars As Rising FA Scripts Historic Football Triumph
Altamash Shaikh Stars As Rising FA Scripts Historic Football Triumph | File Pic

Mumbai: Young goalkeeper Altamash Shaikh was named Best Goalkeeper in the Under-12 category of the MFA President’s Yuva Premier League 2025–26, adding to Rising Football Academy’s historic title triumph.

Rising FA clinch maiden U-12 title

The Madanpura-based academy defeated YSA Youth Soccer Academy 2–1 in the final at Neville D’Souza Ground, Bandra, on October 10. Ilhaan Kardame scored the equaliser before Ammar Shaikh netted the winner.

Rising FA clinched their maiden U-12 title after reaching three finals in four years, including two previous runner-up finishes. With more than 125 teams participating, Altamash’s individual recognition made the occasion even more special for the academy and Madanpura’s football community.

Altamash Shaikh

- Award: Best Goalkeeper

- Category: Under-12

- Academy: Rising Football Academy

- Tournament: MFA President’s Yuva Premier League 2025–26

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