Altamash Shaikh Stars As Rising FA Scripts Historic Football Triumph | File Pic

Mumbai: Young goalkeeper Altamash Shaikh was named Best Goalkeeper in the Under-12 category of the MFA President’s Yuva Premier League 2025–26, adding to Rising Football Academy’s historic title triumph.

Rising FA clinch maiden U-12 title

The Madanpura-based academy defeated YSA Youth Soccer Academy 2–1 in the final at Neville D’Souza Ground, Bandra, on October 10. Ilhaan Kardame scored the equaliser before Ammar Shaikh netted the winner.

Rising FA clinched their maiden U-12 title after reaching three finals in four years, including two previous runner-up finishes. With more than 125 teams participating, Altamash’s individual recognition made the occasion even more special for the academy and Madanpura’s football community.

Altamash Shaikh

- Award: Best Goalkeeper

- Category: Under-12

- Academy: Rising Football Academy

- Tournament: MFA President’s Yuva Premier League 2025–26

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