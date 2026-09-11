'All-Time Classic!': Cricket Analyst Jarrod Kimber's 'Lost Cricket Ground' Complaint Gets Bizarre Response, Netizens Joke About 'Chatbot' Confusion

Cricket Analyst Jarrod Kimber's 'Lost Cricket Ground' Complaint Gets Bizarre Response | Jarrod Kimber/X

Australian cricket analyst Jarrod Kimber took to X to express his disappointment after reportedly claiming that his cricket ground, and possibly his club, was lost following HSBC UK’s sale of the land. Kimber said New Beckenham had five senior teams and a “huge vibrant growing junior section,” which now faces uncertainty over its future.

Kimber alleged that the ground’s sale would allow Crystal Palace to own more of the local area for professional footballers to train. He highlighted the importance of New Beckenham to the local cricket community, describing it as a high-quality cricket square and expressing concern that the club may struggle to find an alternative facility of the same standard.

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“London has always been one of the homes of cricket,” Kimber wrote, while pointing out that teams increasingly have to play on poor facilities as quality grounds disappear. He also questioned whether The Hundred would help address the broader issue, stressing that professional cricket alone was not enough to sustain the sport.

“Professional cricket is great, but cricket needs everyone,” Kimber added, as he raised concerns about the shrinking space available for cricket in London. His comments sparked discussion about the challenges faced by grassroots clubs and the need to protect facilities that support both senior and junior players.

Jarrod Kimber's 'Lost Cricket Ground' Complaint Gets Bizarre Response

Responding to Kimber’s post, HSBC UK said, “I’m sorry to hear you have lost your cricket ground. So we can investigate this further can you please DM us by clicking the ‘Send a private message’.” The response itself drew a humorous reaction from another user, who quipped that it was an “all time classic,” joking that the bank’s reply sounded like a chatbot mistaking a cricket ground for a wallet or a set of house keys.

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The exchange quickly turned into a talking point on social media, with the humorous response adding another layer to Kimber’s serious concerns over the dwindling availability of quality cricket facilities in London. While the joke drew attention, Kimber’s post ultimately highlighted a larger issue facing grassroots cricket: the need to preserve grounds and provide space for the next generation of players.