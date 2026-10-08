'All My Respect For ....': Cristiano Ronaldo Pens Heartwarming Note For Lionel Messi After Argentina Farewell | X

Beunos Aires: Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo paid tribute to long-time rival and Argentine legend Lionel Messi after his final farewell game, saying that years of defending his country are part of history which will live on forever. He also sent a "hug" to the World Cup winning icon.

Messi signed off from international football in fairytale fashion, delivering two assists and scoring a goal as Argentina cruised to a 3-0 victory over Benin in Buenos Aires on Tuesday night. In what was billed as Messi's final appearance for Argentina, the legendary forward produced another masterclass to cap a remarkable international career and leave the home crowd with an unforgettable memory.

Following the match, Messi posted a letter penning down his thoughts after the match. To that, in the comments section, Cristiano replied, "Leo, so many years defending your country and a history that will last forever. All my respect for what you have achieved with Argentina. A hug."

Messi's letter to his fans said he already misses wearing national colours and said that despite a mix of joys and sorrows, his international career was "worth every step I took."

"Yesterday was my last game and I already miss wearing blue and white. I know I'm making the right decision. It was an incredible road, filled with joys and also some sorrows, but I'm clear that it was worth every step I took," posted Messi.

The Argentine maestro admitted that he is left with a lot to say, but cannot express it in a few words. He thanked his family for always standing by him. Thanking all close people, he also paid tribute to the late World Cup-winning legend and former head coach Diego Maradona, for helping the team "be here with us and also from heaven, in every step we took."

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"And I'm left with a lot to say. It is impossible for me to express everything I feel in a few words or in a post. This trip would have been impossible without my family, who always stood by my side and supported me, especially during the difficult times, when I needed it most," he said.

"They were also indispensable my friends, all the colleagues and technicians I had, along with their technical bodies. I don't want to forget Diego, who put our country where it deserved to be and who, as I always say, I know that he helped us be here with us and also from heaven, in every step we took," he added.

Messi also thanked all the clubs he played for for letting him wear the national colours and "dedicate himself to the country when it was time to put on the national team shirt."

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"Thanks to the clubs I played in, for always respecting my feelings and allowing me to dedicate myself to my country when it was time to put on the national team shirt. And, of course, thank God: without His guidance and His will, we would not even be dreaming of having come this far," he said.

"I am a grateful person. I love you so much, I will miss you and I will always thank you for being by our side, by my side," signed off the maestro.

Messi, a two-time Copa America winner (2021 and 2024) and a FIFA WC winner, ends with 126 goals and 208 appearances for Argentina, the most by a player for the Blue and White side. He also ends up as the second-highest FIFA WC goal-scorer with 21 goals, overtaking Miroslav Klose's record before Kylian Mbappe (22 goals) snatched the top spot from him. Messi's 2026 WC was an all-timer, with eight goals and four assists. He continues to play for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS).

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)