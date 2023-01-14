e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAll India Snooker Open: Kreishh Gurbaxani knocks out India No.1 Kamal Chawla

All India Snooker Open: Kreishh Gurbaxani knocks out India No.1 Kamal Chawla

The All India Snooker Open is being played at the NSCI billiards hall

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 09:38 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Mumbai: Rising star Kreishh Gurbaxani of Mumbai staged a remarkable late fight, winning the last three frames to send National snooker champion Kamal Chawla of Railway crashing out.  The talented Gurbaxani clinched a commendable come from behind 5-4 (78-19, 8-129, 70-22, 8-126, 43-65, 8-88, 64-48, 66-48, and 61-58) victory over the experienced Chawla in a tense and engrossing best-of-9-frame pre-quarter-final match of the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) organised ‘Baulkline’ NSCI Rs 13 lakh prize-money All India Snooker Open 2023, at the NSCI billiards hall.

Read Also
All India Snooker Open: Yasin Merchant, Ishpreet Singh Chadha, Kreishh Gurbaxani record easy first...
article-image

The India No. 1 Chawla grabbed the initiative in the decider as he stitched together a break of 57 to go in front. However, Gurbaxani stayed focused and boldly potted a long red and went on to roll in a 20 plus run and a couple of visits later potted the last red and then went on to polish the balls off the table to snatch a well-deserved win. National runner-up Sparsh Pherwani joined his city and club mate Gurbaxani in the last eight. Pherwani did not fire any big breaks but was in complete control as he outwitted Paras Gupta racing to a 5-1 (98-23, 76-39, 65-18, 58-70, 80-24, and 67-57) success.

Pherwani’s best efforts were 58 in the fourth which he lost and 54 in the fifth, while Gupta managed a run 0f 70 in winning the fourth frame.

Results - Round of 16: Kreishh Gurbaxani (Mum) beat Kamal Chawla (Rlys) 5-4 (78-19, 8-129(52,65), 70-22, 8-126(126), 43-65, 8-88(66), 64-48, 66-48, 61-58); Sparsh Pherwani (Mum) beat Paras Gupta 5-1 (98-23, 76-39, 65-18, 58(58)-70(65), 80(54)-24, 67-57);

Read Also
NSCI All India Snooker Open: State cueists Kreishh Gurbaxani, Hasan Badami advance
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ex-NBA star Enes Kanter Freedom on being named in Turkey’s most-wanted list: ‘That makes it so...

Ex-NBA star Enes Kanter Freedom on being named in Turkey’s most-wanted list: ‘That makes it so...

Wasim Jaffer on KL Rahul: 'He hasn't lived up to his expectations'

Wasim Jaffer on KL Rahul: 'He hasn't lived up to his expectations'

BCCI president Roger Binny cleared of conflict of interest row since daughter-in-law Mayanti Langer...

BCCI president Roger Binny cleared of conflict of interest row since daughter-in-law Mayanti Langer...

BCCI announce squads for series against New Zealand, Prithvi Shaw called up, Rohit, Virat not...

BCCI announce squads for series against New Zealand, Prithvi Shaw called up, Rohit, Virat not...

FIH Hockey World Cup 2023: India make solid start to their campaign defeating Spain 2-0, play...

FIH Hockey World Cup 2023: India make solid start to their campaign defeating Spain 2-0, play...