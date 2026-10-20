All-India School Scrabble Championship (AISSC) 2026 | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai Regional Round All-India School Scrabble Championship (AISSC) 2026 Scrabble is an internationally recognised mind sport that develops vocabulary, critical thinking, strategic planning, concentration, and self-confidence.

The Scrabble Association of India (SAI) launched the All-India School Scrabble Championship (AISSC) 2026, a national inter-school competition for students of Classes 5 to 8. The championship marks a significant milestone in the growth of Scrabble in India by introducing the game to the national school competition circuit in a format comparable to premier academic competitions such as spelling bees, quizzes, and Olympiads.

The championship aims to provide students with opportunities to compete at the city, regional, and national levels in a structured and professionally conducted tournament environment while fostering a love for language, learning, and strategic thinking.

The Mumbai Regional Round was held on Sunday, 18 October 2026, at Jamnabai Narsee School, Juhu, Mumbai. Conducted under the aegis of the Scrabble Association of India, the event was organised by Wordaholix, an academy dedicated to promoting Scrabble as a competitive mind sport and providing training to both youth and adult players.

We are deeply grateful to the Rotary Club of Bombay Harbour for their generous support as sponsors of the Mumbai Regional Round. Our sincere thanks also go to Jamnabai Narsee School for being such gracious hosts for AISSC 2026. The excellent playing venue, well-organised facilities, and the unwavering support of the school's staff contributed greatly to the smooth conduct of the tournament. The delicious hot lunch served to all participants was warmly appreciated and enthusiastically received. Gift hampers for the top ten finishers were generously sponsored by Pidilite and Wordaholix.

The Mumbai Regional Round recorded the highest turnout across all regions so far, attracting 113 students from 22 schools across the city. The Senior Division (Standards 7 and 8) comprised 65 participants, while the Junior Division (Standards 5 and 6) featured 48 participants.

All players contested four rounds of Scrabble, following which the top ten players in each division advanced to a challenging Duplicate Scrabble Final. This format required participants to play from identical racks and board positions, placing the emphasis on vocabulary, strategy, and board vision, and providing a fitting climax to an intensely competitive day.

Based on their performances in the Duplicate Scrabble Final, the top three players from each division qualified to represent Mumbai at the AISSC 2026 National Finals, to be held in Bangalore on 19 December 2026. In recognition of the exceptionally strong participation and high standard of play in the Senior Division, an additional player finishing fourth was also selected to represent Mumbai at the National Finals.

Junior Division

In a remarkable achievement for Jamnabai Narsee School, all three podium positions in the Junior Division were secured by its students: Champion- Reyaansh Sachdev; 1st Runner-Up- Deen Peeradina & 2nd Runner-Up- Shaairav Bobhate

Senior Division

The Senior Division title was won by Aria Kapadia of Aditya Birla World Academy. Adhit Bairathi of SMT RSB Arya Vidya Mandir, Juhu, secured the 1st Runner-Up position, while Sahaj Mehta of Jamnabai Narsee School finished as 2nd Runner-Up. Parth Jain of Bombay Scottish School, Powai, who finished fourth, was also selected to represent Mumbai at the National Finals.

Mumbai Team for AISSC 2026 National Finals

Senior Division Representatives

Junior Division Representatives

The tournament showcased the growing strength and popularity of competitive Scrabble among school students in Mumbai. Participants displayed impressive vocabulary, analytical thinking, strategic decision-making, and sportsmanship throughout the day. The city now looks forward to cheering its seven representatives as they compete against the best young Scrabble players from across the country at the AISSC 2026 National Finals in Bangalore.

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