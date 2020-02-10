All India Gold Cup Hockey: SCR, Indian Oil in semis

South Central Railway, (SCR), Secunderabad struck prime form at the opportune moment and steamrolled past an uninspiring Bombay Republicans, Mumbai, coasting to a stunning 7-0 victory in a concluding Group-D encounter of the Mumbai Hockey Association Limited organized 54th All India Bombay Gold Cup hockey championship 2020 played at the MHAL stadium.
The massive victory enabled SCR confirm a berth in the semi-finals from this group. Both, SCR and Mubnai Customs, the third team in this group, finished with the same number of four points each. But, SCR with a superior goal-difference of plus seven (Gf 8-Ga 1) as compared to Customs pluse two (Gf 4-Ga 2), claimed the top spot and qualified for the semi-finals.
Results – Group-D: South Central Railway, Secunderabad 7 (P.R. Aiyappa 2, Lovepreet Singh 2, Pratap Lakra, Arjun Yadav, Raju Pal) beat Bombay Republicans 0. Group-A: Indian Oil 5 (Aarman Qureshi 2, Sunil Yadav, Roshan Minz, V.R. Raghunath) beat Central Railway SA 3.
