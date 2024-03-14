 All England Open 2024: Saitwiksairaj-Chirag And Laskshya Sen Progress To 2nd Round
Saitwiksairaj-Chirag and Laskshya Sen have reached the 2nd round of the All England Open 2024.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, March 14, 2024, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
Saitwiksairaj-Chirag and Lakshya Sen have advanced to the 2nd round. | (Credits: Twitter)

Star Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty started their All England Open 2024 campaign with a win in the opening round of the tournament.

After winning the French Open 2024, the Indian duo of Satwik and Chirag clinched a 21-18, 21-14 win over the Indonesian pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan.

The world's number one pair, Chirag and Satwik will take on Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana in the second round.
The Indian duo will be eyeing to become the first Indian doubles pair to win the All-England Open title.

Lakshya Sen reigns supreme over Magnus Johannesen:

Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen beat Danish badminton player Magnus Johannesen 21-14, 21-14. Sen will face Anders Antonsen in the second round. On the other hand, Priyanshu Rajawat suffered a defeat against Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo of Indonesia 21-19, 11-21, 21-9.

Sen had a forgettable tournament as far as the recent French Badminton was concerned, losing to Arnaud Markle, thereby bowing out of the competition. Although Sen did spark a brief comeback, he ultimately suffered a loss.

In the women's doubles category, Tanisha Castro and Ashwini Ponnappa sealed a win over Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam of Hong Kong China 21-13, 21-18. The Indian duo will lock horns with China's Zhang Shuxian and Zheng Yu in the pre-quarterfinals. However, Rutaparna and Swetaparna Panda moved out of the tournament after losing to Japan's Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi 21-9, 21-9.

