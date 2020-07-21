All Chinese Super League players negative for COVID-19 ahead of season start

All results from the pre-season COVID-19 tests for Chinese Super League (CSL) players turned out to be negative ahead of the season start on July 25.

"Zero COVID-19 infection" is one of the most important issues for the postponed 2020 season of the CSL. A total of 1,870 players from both Suzhou and Dalian divisions have taken the Nucleic acid tests.

Qingdao Huanghai was the first team that arrived on location on July 18. All of the 16 teams had checked into the official hotel as of July 20.

A players will be tested once a week during the tournament. In addition, the players and referees will be confined to the "Blue Area" which includes only hotels and parts of the stadiums, and are allowed to leave this area only for matches and training.

The new season of the CSL, which had been scheduled to kick off on February 22, was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak and will begin on July 25.