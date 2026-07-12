Alexis Mac Allister's Towering Header Fires Lionel Messi's Argentina Ahead Of Switzerland In FIFA World Cup 2026 QF | Video

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Alexis Mac Allister rose highest from a perfectly delivered corner kick to hand Argentina a crucial 1-0 lead against Switzerland in their FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final, sending Argentine fans into celebration. The midfielder timed his run to perfection before powering a header past the Swiss goalkeeper, breaking the deadlock in a tense knockout clash.

With both sides struggling to create clear-cut opportunities in the opening stages, the set-piece proved to be the breakthrough Argentina desperately needed. Mac Allister's aerial finish showcased the South American side's efficiency from dead-ball situations and rewarded their growing pressure on the Swiss defense.

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The goal sparked wild celebrations among Argentina's players and supporters, who knew the importance of taking the lead in a high-stakes World Cup knockout encounter. Led by Lionel Messi, Argentina continued to dominate possession after the opener while Switzerland searched for a response to stay alive in the contest.

Mac Allister, who has become one of Argentina's most reliable midfielders, once again delivered on the biggest stage. Beyond his tireless work rate and passing ability, the Liverpool star demonstrated his knack for making decisive contributions in crucial moments, giving the reigning world champions a significant advantage.

As the match progressed, Argentina looked determined to protect their slender lead and secure a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals. Mac Allister's powerful header from the corner kick could ultimately prove to be the defining moment of the quarter-final, bringing Lionel Scaloni's side one step closer to defending their World Cup crown.