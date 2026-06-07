Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli, Roland Garros 2026 Final: Check Out H2H Record, Live Streaming Details & Much More

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The stage is set for a fascinating showdown at the 2026 French Open as Alexander Zverev and Flavio Cobolli prepare to battle for the men's singles title at Roland Garros.

For Zverev, the final represents another opportunity to end his long wait for a maiden Grand Slam crown. The German star has reached three previous major finals but has fallen short each time, making Sunday's clash arguably one of the most important matches of his career. The world No. 3 arrives in Paris in strong form after defeating rising Czech talent Jakub Mensik in four sets to book his place in the championship match.

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Cobolli, meanwhile, has enjoyed a breakthrough tournament. The Italian reached his first-ever Grand Slam final after compatriot Matteo Arnaldi withdrew from their semifinal due to illness, handing him a walkover into the title match. While the circumstances were unusual, Cobolli's run to the final has showcased his growing maturity, consistency, and ability on clay courts.

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H2H record

The head-to-head record favors Zverev, who leads their rivalry 3-1. However, Cobolli has already proven he can trouble the German, having defeated him on clay earlier this season in Munich before Zverev gained revenge at the Madrid Open. Their familiarity with each other's games adds an intriguing tactical element to the contest.

Live Streaming details

Indian fans can catch the French Open 2026 men's singles final live on the Sony Sports Network. Live streaming of the blockbuster clash between Alexander Zverev and Flavio Cobolli will be available on the SonyLiv app and website, allowing viewers to follow every moment of the championship showdown from Roland Garros.

Zverev enters the final as the favorite, particularly after navigating a challenging route through the draw. With several top contenders exiting early, the German has capitalized on the opportunity and now stands one victory away from finally capturing the Grand Slam title that has eluded him throughout his career.