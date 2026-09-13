Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton US Open 2026 Final: Date, Time, Prize Money, Where To Watch In India

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Alexander Zverev will take on Ben Shelton in the men’s singles final of the 2026 US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Sunday, September 13. The clash pits the top-seeded German against the eighth-seeded American, with both players chasing a historic Grand Slam triumph. The final is scheduled to begin at 11:30 PM IST in India.

Zverev enters the final as the more experienced player and is aiming to win his second Grand Slam title of the season after lifting the French Open trophy in June. The German also reached the Wimbledon final earlier this year and has now made three Grand Slam finals in 2026. He defeated Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 in the semifinals to book his place in the championship match.

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Shelton, meanwhile, is playing his maiden Grand Slam final after producing one of the best runs of his career. The 23-year-old defeated defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set quarterfinal before overcoming fellow American Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 in the semifinals.

The head-to-head record heavily favours Zverev. The two players have met five times on the ATP Tour, with the German winning all five encounters. Their previous meetings have all come outside the Grand Slam stage, making Sunday’s final their first meeting at a major. Zverev’s most recent victory over Shelton came at the ATP Finals, where he won 6-3, 7-6.

There is also a huge financial reward at stake. The 2026 US Open has a record total prize pool of $108 million, while the men’s singles champion will receive $5.5 million. The runner-up will earn $2.8 million.

For Indian viewers, the Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton US Open men’s singles final will be broadcast live on Star Sports, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar. The match is scheduled for 11:30 PM IST on Sunday, September 13.

With Zverev seeking another Grand Slam title and Shelton chasing history on home soil, the US Open final promises a battle between experience and ambition. Zverev will look to extend his dominance over the American, while Shelton will aim to produce another upset and end a 23-year wait for an American men’s Grand Slam singles champion.