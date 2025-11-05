 Al Nassr vs FC Goa: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play In AFC Champions League Clash?
Al Nassr vs FC Goa: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play In AFC Champions League Clash?

Cristiano Ronaldo did not travel to India to play in the first leg vs FC Goa, which Al Nassr won 2-1.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 03:55 PM IST
article-image
Cristiano Ronaldo in training with Al Nassr | Image: Cristiano Ronaldo/X

FC Goa will be in action later on Wednesday when they face off against Al Nassr in Riyadh. The ISL franchise put a good show in a 2-1 loss in the first leg of their AFC Champions League clash last month. Cristiano Ronaldo did not feature in the away leg, but could be in action tonight.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo did not travel to India when Al Nassr faced off against FC Goa in the AFC Champions League 2. However, the Portuguese legend was spotted in training ahead of the return leg in Riyadh on Wednesday.

There is no official confirmation of whether Ronaldo will feature tonight. The former Manchester United forward has not featured in any of the 3 games Al Nassr have played in the AFC Champions League 2.

Ronaldo is amongst the greatest to ever play the sport and there was palpable excitement when the fixture list was out. However, the Portuguese legend did not turn up for the first leg in India, with head coach Jorge Jesus opting to rest him.

Al Nassr will hope to bounce back after their elimination from the King's Cup. Even without Ronaldo, Al Nassr boast of a formidable roster with the likes of Joao Felix, Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman in attack.

Where to watch Al Nassr vs FC Goa live?

The second leg of the AFC Champions League Two clash will be streamed live on Fancode. Al Nassr lead 2-1, with goals from Gabriel and Camara in the first leg.

