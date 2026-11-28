Akash Deep Goes Down On His Knees As Debutant Gurnoor Brar Drops Easy Catch Of Matt Henry | SonySportsNetwk/X

India pacer Akash Deep was left in disbelief after debutant Gurnoor Brar dropped a straightforward catch of New Zealand batter Matt Henry on Day 2 of the second Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, November 28. The costly fielding error denied Akash Deep a chance to complete his five-wicket haul and left the Indian bowler visibly frustrated.

The incident took place when Henry skied a delivery from Akash Deep, offering Brar a simple catching opportunity at mid-on. However, the debutant failed to hold on to the ball despite having sufficient time to settle underneath it. Akash Deep, who was on the verge of completing a memorable five-wicket haul, was seen going down on his knees in disappointment after watching the catch slip through Brar's hands.

Akash Deep Goes Down On His Knees As Gurnoor Brar Drops Easy Catch Of Matt Henry

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Akash Deep eventually had the last laugh, completing his five-wicket haul by dismissing Henry later in the innings. The New Zealand batter attempted a big shot but managed only a thin outside edge, which was safely collected by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Henry departed for 19 off 25 deliveries, bringing New Zealand's first innings to an end at 356.

Akash Deep finished with impressive figures of 5/99 from 31.3 overs, registering his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Tom Blundell was New Zealand's highest scorer with 89, while Tom Latham contributed 59. Gurnoor Brar and Anshul Kamboj also picked up two wickets each.

Despite the fielding disappointment, Akash Deep's performance proved crucial in helping India bowl out New Zealand. However, Brar's dropped catch quickly became one of the talking points of the day's play, with the debutant's missed opportunity highlighting India's continuing fielding concerns in the series.