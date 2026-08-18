Ajinkya Rahane Leaves Fans In Splits With Hilarious Ravi Shastri Mimicry During Broadcast Of IND vs SL 1st Test | Video

Ajinkya Rahane & Ravi Shastri | Sony Sports Network/X

Former India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane added a dose of humour to the ongoing India vs Sri Lanka first Test in Galle when he hilariously mimicked former India head coach Ravi Shastri during the broadcast. Rahane, who has transitioned into commentary after an illustrious playing career, showcased his lighter side while sharing the broadcasting duties during the Test series. He is making his Test commentary debut with the Sony Sports Network during India’s tour of Sri Lanka.

Rahane’s imitation of Shastri quickly became one of the entertaining moments from the broadcast. Known for his distinctive voice, energetic delivery and trademark expressions, Shastri has been a familiar presence in Indian cricket commentary and was also a key figure in the team’s dressing room during his stint as coach.

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The moment was particularly amusing given Rahane’s long association with Shastri during his India career. Shastri worked closely with the Indian team during one of its most successful periods in Test cricket, including the historic 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph in Australia under Rahane’s captaincy. Rahane has previously spoken highly of the influence of Shastri and Virat Kohli in transforming India’s approach to Test cricket.

With Rahane now behind the microphone, fans are getting to see a different side of the former India captain. His Shastri impression brought laughter to the broadcast while also highlighting the camaraderie that exists between former teammates and members of India’s previous coaching setup.

Rahane’s commentary debut has already added an interesting dimension to the India-Sri Lanka series. Apart from providing insights from his experience as a Test cricketer and captain, moments like his playful Shastri mimicry are giving viewers plenty of entertainment away from the action on the field.