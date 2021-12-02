e-Paper Get App

Sports

Updated on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 10:52 AM IST

Aishwarya-Sapna show gives Maharashtra 2-0 win over J&K

In final group match of AIFF Senior Women’s National Football Championship on, Maharashtra take on Sikkim
FPJ Web Desk
Aishwarya Bhonde (left) and Sapna Jaiswar scored for Maharashtra |

Maharashtra’s (WIFA) struck twice in the second half and managed to prevail over Jammu and Kashmir by a 2-0 margin in a Group-E league match of the AIFF Senior Women's National Football Championship at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

Aishwarya Bhonde and substitute Sapna Jaiswar netted a goal each to seal Maharashtra’s second successive win. Maharashtra had defeated Arunachal Pradesh 6-0 in their opening group league encounter.

In a keenly contested encounter, both teams had attempts at goal in the first session but failed to open the scoring and went into the break with breaking the goalless deadlock.

However, immediately after switching sides Maharashtra’s attacking midfielder Aishwarya from Buldhana District found the back of the net to give her team the crucial lead in the 47th minute.

Maharashtra continued to put pressure on the Jammu and Kashmir citadel and doubled the lead with a late strike from substitute Sapna who dispatched the ball past goalkeeper Sangeeta to secure the win and the full three points.

In the concluding group match, Maharashtra will clash with Sikkim on Friday.

Results

Maharashtra 2 (Aishwarya Bhonde 47, Sapna Jaiswar 88) bt Jammu and Kashmir 0

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 10:50 AM IST
